Verizon 5G Edge released in two new cities with AWS always-connected computing

This week the folks at Verizon revealed a pair of new cities in which their 5G Edge tech would launch. This system works with AWS, making it the “world’s first mobile edge computing platform with AWS.” That means it’s the first commercially available MEC with AWS cloud services, and it’s launching in Boston and the Bay Area.

This upgrade allows users with an AWS account to deploy 5G applications in Verizon’s Wavelength Zones, connecting to apps and services in AWS Regions. Amazon’s AWS Wavelength allows AWS Infrastructure optimized for the fastest (mobile edge) computing applications.

With this tech, users will be able to optimize connectivity with smart (connected) vehicles, live video streaming, augmented and virtual reality applications, healthcare applications and diagnostics, and a bunch more. Verizon 5G Edge “brings together Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband network and AWS cloud services to enable developers and enterprise customers to build large-scale, latency-sensitive applications at the edge.”

Above you’ll see an example of 5G Edge computing with Verizon/AWS with Avesha Systems 5G and MEC. Below you’ll see how 5G computing on the edge will allow sports tracking ramp up into the future.

This launch also pushes Verizon to 36 cities with their 5G Ultra Wideband service in the United States. The most recent launches before this week included San Diego and San Jose, California, the 35th and 36th cities to be outfitted with Verizon’s fastest mobile data network.

Per Verizon’s update on the launch in San Jose, “5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in parts of Downtown San Jose, Little Saigon, Little Italy, West San Jose, North San Jose in the technology corridor, and South San Jose near landmarks such as Japanese Friendship Garden, Guadalupe River Park, Arena Green East, and outside of the CEFCU Stadium, and Excite Ballpark.”