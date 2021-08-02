Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer 2 spills the bloody beans

A new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released today without a promise of an R rating. The first Venom movie was rated PG-13, and though this movie’s plot looks a LOT like it couldn’t possibly exist with a rating less than R, we’ve been burned before. This trailer shows us Venom, a brief visit with Cletus Kasady, and the fateful moment that initiates the transfer of power to the new villain.

This movie features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, and Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan. This movie also brings in Woodie Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage and Naomie Harris as SHRIEK!

The release of this Venom / Carnage movie was originally indented for October 2, 2020, then June 25, 2021, then “this fall” 2021. This movie is set to be release in theaters first, without a simultaneous release with a streaming service.

This film is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that contains such films as Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. The most recent Spider-Man movies are part of the MCU (Spider-Man: Homecoming, etc), but Venom is not. This is the second film in the “Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). That’s not to say it’ll never cross over into the MCU, but for now, it’s completely separate.

This movie was directed by Andy Serkis, AKA Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, Ceasar the lead ape in Planet of the Apes, Ulysses Klaue from Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, Supreme Leader Snoke from Star Wars, and Kong (in King Kong.)

Serkis is known for his knowledge of and power with full body tracking animatics in live action movies of several sorts. He’s also a quickly rising star in the directing universe. He directed Breathe (2017), Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018), and now Venom: Let There Be Carnage.