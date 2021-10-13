V-Moda Hexamove Pro and Lite earbuds revealed

V-Moda has announced the launch of a new series of wireless earbuds called Hexamove. The new Hexamove is the first truly wireless earbuds from the company and comes in Hexamove Pro and Hexamove Lite. Both sets of wireless earbuds have ergonomics designed for secure fit and style.

The Pro and Lite promise the same battery life with six hours of playback on a single charge and a charging carry case good for 18 additional hours of playback. Both Hexamove products feature 6mm drivers promising deep base, vibrant midrange sounds, and sharp hiring sounds. Hexamove Lite is offered in three different colors and is designed with slim and lightweight style utilizing Bass Level Isolating Silicone ear tips in three different sizes.

Hexamove Pro is more customizable with six different options allowing an ideal fit in the ear. Pro earbuds improve the comfort and secure fit using fins, ear hooks, and the same Bass Level Isolating Silicone ear tips available in three sizes. Users can choose the right combination of tip sizes and hooks to fit their needs and what they are doing.

Pro buyers also have the option of attaching a neck strap and stabilizer to keep the earbuds safely stored when not in use. An additional feature for the Pro version is compatibility with the V-Moda app allowing customization via the equalizer tool. Hexamove Pro also has interchangeable decorative shields to change the style of the earbuds and ship with extra sets in silver and bronze.

Pro buyers can also choose extra shields with monograms or custom designs to personalize the earbuds further. Both the Pro and Lite earbuds are IPX5 rated for sweat, water, and dust resistance. Hexamove Lite earbuds are priced at $129.99, with the Pro version priced at $169.99. Both versions are available now directly from V-Moda and via Amazon.