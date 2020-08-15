US DoD reveals official task force to investigate UFOs after releasing videos

The United States Department of Defense has announced the official formation of a task force dedicated to investigating unknown aerial phenomena (UAPs), historically referred to as UFOs. The announcement comes only weeks after the government confirmed the validity of and officially released multiple videos from fighter jets showcasing UFOs. In more recent days, interest in the topic was also spurred by a comment about ‘off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.’

READ: Pentagon confirms, releases leaked US Navy UFO videos

Amid the usual chaos that has been 2020, many have made jokes about how now is the time for alien disclosure. While that’s unlikely to happen, a number of notable events related to the wider topic of UAPs have been published this year starting with the aforementioned Navy videos.

In them, as we explained earlier this year, a total of three US Navy videos were first released to the public unofficially in late 2017 and early 2018. Each video shows what is commonly called a UFO, meaning a vehicle that is of unknown origins that demonstrates capabilities not associated with any known human aircraft.

The Navy fighter pilots are heard expressing confusion, surprise, and amazement regarding these UAPs, which were officially confirmed by the Department of Defense back in April.

In more recent weeks, the public was once again caught off guard by reports that the US government is aware of ‘off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.’ The statement, which was made public in the most recent UAP-related article from the New York Times last month, has raised new questions about which technologies may be known but kept from the public.

In a new announcement made today, August 14, the US Department of Defense has revealed that it established a new task forced called the UAPTF — that stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. This group is being led by the US Navy, which is itself operating this effort under the watch of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.

In explaining the purpose for this new task force, the Defense Department stated:

The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs. The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.

Though very little else was said, the agency did indicate that this group will look into UFO / UAP reports from witnesses who can’t identify what they saw.