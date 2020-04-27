Pentagon finally confirms and releases leaked US Navy UFO videos

Following the big leak involving them in late 2017 and early 2018, the Department of Defense has officially confirmed the validity of and released into the public domain a total of three US Navy videos showing what is popularly referred to as ‘UFOs.’ In a brief statement on Monday, the Pentagon said that it has categorized the ‘aerial phenomenon’ showcased in the leaked videos as officially ‘unidentified.’

The saga of the leaked US Navy UFO videos has been a long and interesting one. In December 2017, a private company called To The Stars Academy — founded by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge — released videos that, at the time, were alleged to have come from the US Navy. In the videos, we hear pilots spotting and tracking ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ that were acting in bizarre, unexpected ways.

The videos were not officially released by the Navy or any other government agency, raising questions over how they were acquired and whether they were legit. It wasn’t until September 2019 that the US Navy finally confirmed that the leaked videos were real and had been captured using infrared sensors by US fighter pilots.

The videos had been joined in late 2017 by a long report from the New York Times disclosing the Pentagon’s mysterious ‘Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program,’ which officially shut down in 2012, though sources had claimed to the NYT that it was still active as of late 2017. That program reportedly focused on investigating unexplained ‘UFO’ reports from service members.

The first of the three videos was captured in 2004 using what was, at the time, the most advanced tracking systems and sensors available on the market; the two remaining videos are both from 2015. In its statement today, the Defense Department joined the US Navy in acknowledging that the videos are, indeed, authentic.

The Defense Department explained:

After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified.”

The three videos are now available onnow available on the US Navy website’s FOIA document library under the following three titles: FLIR.mp4, GOFAST.wmv, and GIMBAL.wmv.

asdf