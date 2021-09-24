Update your new iPhone, iPad before you play music

Apple Music appears to be the center of attention in a code mix-up today in certain iPad and iPhone devices. The fix is relatively simple – all one needs to do is update their device with a simple visit to Settings – General – Software Update. Without said update, some users have found that restoring a new iPhone or iPad from backup results in the inability to access certain Apple Music features.

With the issue in play, users aren’t able to see their Apple Music catalog. SEE TOO: The iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 120Hz ProMotion display is the real deal They’re not able to use Sync Library on their new device, or access their Apple Music settings. Apple says that the issue is only affecting the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. There are a couple of iPad devices that are also affected, including the 9th generation iPad and the 6th generation iPad mini.

The publish date for this issue and the fix are both September 23, 2021. This fix requires that you open Settings on your iPad or iPhone, find and tap General, then find and tap Software Update. There’ll be an Install Now button which you’ll also need to tap, then you’ll need to wait for the update to finish – you may need to be connected to Wifi data, and you may need to charge up the battery in your device before initiating the update.

This is the second important update issued by Apple this week for a variety of devices. This issue seems to have affected just the newest iPhone and iPad devices – the other update this week affected some of the oldest devices still in operation. The other update isn’t fun, but you’re gonna need it. Whether you have an old iPhone or iPad or a new iPhone or iPad, right now is a great time to head to Settings – General – Software Update and tap in for the software you need.