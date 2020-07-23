Two new Pokemon GO promo codes released for pre-Fest items

This week a pair of new Pokemon GO promo codes were released with clues for in-game items. These codes were released in conjunction with the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2020 festival and one of several puzzles that’ll appear before and during the event. The codes revealed this week don’t give us MASSIVE item collections, but they’re worth the tiny effort!

Pokemon GO Fest 2020 will bring a whole bunch of free or otherwise enhanced elements to players this weekend, but before then, each day’s sure to bring on the entertainment with codes and puzzles aplenty. Pokemon GO’s social media presence is hot right now, delivering not only interesting clues for the big event, but codes for in-game items.

The most recent set of clues revealed one of two codes that’ll allow users to get free in-game items this morning and/or afternoon. The first of two codes we’ve got today is UBCJL9X6RC47A – that should give you a few basic items, including the always important Pokeball!

NOTE: Above you’ll see an image created by DeviantArt user and awesome artist Elin Tan! You can see more at DeviantArt right this minute.

Once you’ve plugged that code into the system, you’ll do well to drop this code next: 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC. This code is the real winner. With this code, you should recieve 10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Balls, and 1x Sinnoh Stone. That’ll be perfect for that Magneton you’ve been itching to evolve into Magnezeone!

To plug these codes in, you’ll need to head to the Pokemon GO in-game store on your Android device and scroll to the bottom of the page – there you’ll find the code entry space. If you do not have an Android device, you’ll need to head over to the Niantic redemption page where you’ll just need to sign in and enter the codes – easy!

On that note, be sure to stick around SlashGear for Pokemon GO action throughout the weekend. We’ll have ALL of the resources you need to make the most of Pokemon GO Fest 2020, including guides, best-of lists, and secrets! If you’re rolling with Twitter, head to @TeamPokemonGO to follow along with all of our latest updates – Pokemon GO ahoy!