Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater bundle includes awesome re-issued retro hardware

The THPS (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater) 1+2 release for 2020 is in-effect this week with pre-order bonuses and a bundle with a real skate deck. Assuming you’ve played the original game and/or THPS 2, you’ve more than likely seen the Birdhouse Falcon 2. Whether you know the name or not, you’ll recognize the image. The design is iconic, and with this release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the deck’s been re-issued with a bit of THPS flare, as the Limited Edition Full Size Birdhouse Falcon 2.

To obtain this lovely piece of wood, you’ll need the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Collector’s Edition bundle. That’ll include the full game, the skate deck (the real-life, full-size deck), and additional Digital Deluxe Edition Content*. This bundle will cost you a cool $100 USD.

*We’ll know more about this bonus “content” soon, for now Activision is making the most of the hype surrounding the reveal. If you just want the game, the most basic version of the game, without any extra bonus content, that’ll cost approximately $40 USD. That’s if you’re satisfied with a basic return to the most awesome skateboarding game of all time, without… unique content.

You could still pre-order the game for that $40 (or any of the other version prices) and gain access to the “Warehouse Demo” before the launch of the game. This is easily the most awesome part of this whole deal. The availability of the Warehouse Demo (the original version) was the reason I got into THPS in the first place.

I played that demo countless times at my local Media Play back before the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (the original), and had a PlayStation Demo Disc with the Warehouse Demo, too. What a strange world we lived in then, before PlayStations were connected to the internet.

Per Activision, the Warehouse Demo “availability and date(s) to be announced and subject to change.” So we’re still crossing our fingers. They’ve suggested that we can “expect to catch some air in the Warehouse level during the Summer, with an exact date to be announced later.” UPDATE: ODDLY it would appear that the Warehouse Demo might only come to PlayStation 4. Per Activision, pre-orders are “coming soon to PlayStation Store” as such.

If you’re aiming to pre-order a physical copy of the game “from select retailers” you’ll get a “Limited Edition Gift-With-Purchase, Tony Hawk Mini Fingerboard” at launch. Activision noted that this “Gift-With-Purchase” will be available at GameStop in the USA, EB Games in Canada, and at “select retailers” in LATAM, Europe, and Australia.