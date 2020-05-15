Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack playlist released to Spotify

So there’s something strange going on over at Spotify. It would appear that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the game itself, has created a profile. The game – more than likely the creators of the game at Activision – are now on Spotify to release the music of the game before the game is officially released. This wouldn’t normally be a newsworthy situation, but the music of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game collection is iconic – and exceedingly memorable. It’s a set of songs that’s seared into our brains forever.

Part of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series’ legacy was (and is), as they call it, their “era-defining soundtrack.” Much like the original “lets put music that’s already good in our production instead of trying to make new music that probably won’t rock as hard” production, American Graffiti, THPS made the most of the punk, rock, and rap music that already dominated the sport.

Here in 2020, just over two decades after the release of the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in 1999, the 4K remaster of the first two games has a lot to live up to. Fans of the original STILL PLAY the original. The original THPS is a go-to classic for the original PlayStation gaming console.

Above you’ll see how we used Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in a PlayStation emulator when reviewing the original NVIDIA SHIELD Android-based handheld game console. The game is a fan favorite and a cult classic, and expectations are high for the 4k remaster, in a big way.

So today when the folks behind the game released the game’s soundtrack … sorta… it was with great excitement that we dove in. Take a peek at the Spotify playlist right now and see what they’ve made.

Per the imagery shared by the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Twitter account, we’ve got Goldfinger, Dead Kennedys, The Vandals, and Rage Against The Machine to look forward to. Bad Religion, Lagwagon, Millencolin, Naughty by Nature, THe Ernies, Primus, Consumed, and Powerman 5000. Dub Pistols are here, Fu Manchu, Papa Roach, Styles of Beyond, and others are incoming. Stick around as we obtain the true full tracklist!