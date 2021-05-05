Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch release date and price revealed

This week the folks at Activision revealed the release date and pricing for Tony Hawk on Nintendo Switch. This is the latest version of the game series, the title called “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2” for Nintendo Switch, the latest in a series of platforms on which the game is available.

The game looks like it’ll be pretty much the same on Nintendo Switch as it is on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X. Take a peek at the trailer below for the original announcement of the game for multiple platforms. Hear the music, too – they’ve ported that license as well.

This game is also available on the Epic Games Store for Windows. It’s on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5. You can get this game on Xbox One and Xbox One X, and you can play it on Xbox Series X. And now you’ll be able to pre-order the game for Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is out on pre-order from a variety of retailers with a release date of June 25, 2021. The price for this game on Nintendo Switch is approximately $39.99 USD. That’s the pre-order price, and it’s likely you’ll be paying around $40 for the game for at least a few more months before it gets any sort of discount from any retailer.

It’s unlikely there’ll be any special editions of this game available for Nintendo Switch in the way there were special editions for other platforms. Nintendo Switch gets a slightly shorter end of the stick here – though if you REALLY want the extra hardware, you can probably just buy those bits on eBay at this point. Everything in the game itself should be just the same.