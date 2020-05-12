Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster release date and gameplay revealed

The original Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and THPS2 were announced in a single collection, remastered with original maps, skaters, and songs. It’s not clear yet whether we’ll see ALL the same maps, skaters, and songs, but still – it’s gonna be neat. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it’s out on pre-order right this minute.

Two decades and a year to spare – that’s how long it’s been since the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater was released for the original PlayStation (PS1) home video game console. That game was out so long ago, you could play the demo on a PS1 at Media Play before it was released to the console. What a strange time to be alive. Now they’ve taken the original, and the second game, and they’ve given them a full 4K remaster.

The game’s demo launch trailer jumps in with the song “Police Truck” by the Dead Kennedys from the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater soundtrack. This game will be released with tracks from music artists such as Powerman 5000, Rage Against the Machine, Primus, Papa Roach, Naughty by Nature, Lagwagon, Goldfinger, Millencolin, and Bad Religion. That’ll be a combination of the first and second games’ soundtracks, more than likely – and we’re hoping they’ll all be available on compact disc, too, so we can play the album in our Walkman CD players – but we’ll see!

The reveal of this game was made on May 12, 2020, Tony Hawk’s actual, real life birthday. The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 game release date will be September 4, 2020. That’ll be both physical and digital for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. No word yet on whether the Nintendo Switch will be able to join in on the fun. Stick around as we find out more about the completeness of the release – we’re looking for yellow wheels and Birdhouse decks aplenty!