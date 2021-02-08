TikTok short format spreads to YouTube

Some YouTube creators are finding an extra button in their YouTube app this week. This new button is relatively massive, appearing with a camera-like icon and a music symbol, suggesting users take advantage of the collaborative powers of the platform. The button allows the user to create a 15-second Short video.

With this system, users are able to create a 15-second Short form video without leaving the screen where they found the video (with the song they like). When the user taps the button, the app opens the user’s camera, and the user shoots a video with the music playing in the video.

This feature also allows users to import video from their gallery. Much like TikTok and similar platforms, this media capture program allows the user to edit the media they’ve created immediately after capture.

Shorts can be captured and saved, captured and edited and saved, captured and immediately uploaded, and so forth. Users that have access to this button in early testing suggest they’re able to change the music they’re working with within the edit sequence.

In the edit section of the workflow, YouTube allows the user to add text to their video as well. It’s difficult to imagine a reality in which this capture and edit system wasn’t directly inspired by the success of the social network TikTok. This is not the first time we’ve seen such a featured inspiration.

If you’re able to see this “Create” button in your YouTube app, let us know! UPDATE: It would seem that the users that have access are clustered in and around India. Per Android Police, this new Create button is “only available for YouTube users in India.” If you’ve seen the button and live outside of India, speak up!