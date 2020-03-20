TIDAL free concert streaming video just started

Today TIDAL is streaming 12 hours of music concerts, for free, starting as this article is set to go live – or thereabouts. This concert series includes Jay-Z and Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rosalia, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, J Cole, Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox, Pusha T, and more. This concert series is free to stream for all users.

This is smart. This is an example of a good way for a company to offer a service to the public at this very strange period in history while ALSO having the potential to gain some income as a result. At the start, it’s free. You do not need to sign up for an account – that is KEY.

Starting today, “members and non-members alike can sit back and watch their faves from wherever” on Tidal’s At Home portal. The Tidal At Home portal is open as of the publishing time of this article. You can enter your email to start the stream – or you can just skip that part and start watching the stream. If you’ve got a Chromecast / Google Cast device at home, you can cast the stream to your TV.

Other concerts shown in this stream include Alicia Keys, Farukko, A$AP Ferg, Becky G and more live from TIDAL X: Rock The Vote. The Nicki Minaj, Rosalia, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, and a few others appeared live from “Made in America.” The Jay-Z and Beyonce live concert appeared in “live from TIDAL X: 10/20”.

UPDATE: A slightly larger list has been shared by TIDAL.

– Rosalia performing “Con Altura” live at Made in America 2019

– Trey Songz performing “Neighbors Know My Name” live at Lil Weezyana Fest 2019

– Rich Brian performing “Dat $tick” live at 88Rising

– DaBaby performing “Suge” live at Made in America 2019

– Pusha T performing “New God” live at Greatest Day Ever! Festival

– Big Sean performing “Bounce Back” live at TIDAL X Dreamville Fest 2019

– Teyana Taylor performing “Hurry” and “Gonna Love Me” live at TIDAL X Dreamville Fest 2019

– Pop Smoke performing “Welcome to the Party” live at Greatest Day Ever! Festival

– Tierra Whack performing “Clones” live at XXL Freshman Class 2019

– Nick Minaj & Beyonce performing “Feeling Myself” live at TIDAL X Brooklyn

Once you’ve started the stream, take a peek at our guide Coronavirus COVID-19 resources: What should I do? Who do I trust? And check the timeline below. SlashGear is your home for COVID-19 quarantine entertainment and activities – as well as information and updates – stay tuned!