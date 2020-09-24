TicWatch Pro 3 released with Wear OS and tracking aplenty

Today the folks at Mobvoi revealed the first Wear OS watch to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor platform. The device is called TicWatch Pro 3, and it rolls with a surprisingly robust set of features for its price. This smartwatch works with fitness tracking, health monitoring, “duel-display 2.0” tech, NFC with Google Pay, and a quoted “up to 72 hours use in Smart Mode” battery life.

This device works with all the location tracking you could desire, regardless of your region. That includes GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS. You’ll also have Bluetooth 4.2 (with Bluetooth Low Energy) connectivity to pair with your smartphone, so long as it’s running Android or iOS.

The watch looks very similar to its most recent predecessor, but this time comes with a “SHADOW BLACK” iteration. This watch has a single solid silicone strap with orange stitching (included in the box) that’s 22mm in size.

Alongside the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform inside is 1GB RAM and 8GB internal media storage. There’s a 577mAh battery inside that’s quoted as delivering up to 72 hours of power in Smart Mode, or up to 45 DAYS of power in Essential Mode.

Smart Mode means you’re essentially operating with the main display (1.4-inch AMOLED, 47mm diameter) and reading the time, etc, but you’re not pushing the device to its limits with sensors ON. If you’re operating in Essential Mode, you’ll be using the secondary Always-ON FSTN display (one color, simple), which should be able to stay on for days, and days, and days.

This device expands on the number of apps made to make FULL use of the sensors available. TicPulse takes your pulse, TicSleep monitors your sleep – even in Essential Mode. TicOxygen monitors blood oxygen saturation, TicZen monitors stress with Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN).

TicBreath monitors heart rate changes as it coaches you through scientific breathing methods. TicHearing uses the microphones on the watch to measure environmental noise to determine if sound levels are so extremely high that they could damage your organs and nervous system.

This watch has IP68 water and dust resistance, and is noted as “swimming suitable.” You’ll get a barometer, ALS, and Gyroscope inside, and PPG.

The PPG bit includes the sensing of blood oxygen saturation, stress detection, and 24h continuous heart rate monitoring. This system works with night infrared static heart rate sensor tech with non-visible light, as well as low latency off-body detection.

TicWatch Pro 3 will be released to Mobvoi online and through Amazon for a price of approximately $300 USD. TicWatch Pro 3 has a release date of September 24, 2020.