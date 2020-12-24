This Super Mario 3D All-Stars ad makes us miss Super Mario Galaxy 2 even more

With a number of Nintendo Switch consoles no doubt finding new owners this week, Nintendo is obviously tapping its big franchises in advertising campaigns. The company’s biggest franchise – Super Mario – celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and as part of that anniversary celebration, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D All-Stars back in September. Today, the company published a new ad focusing solely on one of the games in Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Super Mario Galaxy.

While the ad is rather unremarkable on its own, we have to say that it reminds us of what is probably the biggest missed opportunity in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. The compilation features Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, but there is one key game it doesn’t feature, and that’s Super Mario Galaxy 2.

64, Sunshine, and Galaxy are all fantastic games in their own right, but Super Mario Galaxy 2 is right up there with them in terms of quality. In fact, some would argue that Super Mario Galaxy 2 exceeds its predecessor in terms of quality, so its absence from Super Mario 3D All-Stars is even more bewildering.

READ MORE: Super Mario 3D All-Stars Review There have been some folks suggesting that Nintendo may plan to bring Super Mario Galaxy 2 to Switch separately, as Super Mario 3D All-Stars does show that the Switch can emulate Wii games. Whether or not that’s actually the case remains to be seen, but indeed, it isn’t hard to imagine that Nintendo would want to bring N64, GameCube, and Wii games forward to the Switch after emulating games from all three of those consoles in Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

In short: we don’t know if Super Mario Galaxy 2 is coming to Switch at some point in the future, but we know that it isn’t included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars and that bums us out a little bit. In any case, if you receive a new Switch for the holidays and Super Mario 3D All-Stars is on your list of games to get, keep in mind that Nintendo will stop selling the game both through retail and the Switch eShop on March 31st, 2021, so grab it while you can.