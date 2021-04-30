This Ratchet & Clank demo made me want a PS5 all over again

The latest Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay trailer makes the PlayStation 5 look like a masterpiece. It looks so great that it’s shocking this game wasn’t a release title for the console. Not that the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has had any trouble selling units – it certainly hasn’t – but still. The trailer you’re about to see will make you want a PS5 more than you likely already want a PS5 if you don’t already have one now.

The trailer released this week was “Captured on PS5.” That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to see exactly what you’ll get on your own PS5, but given the proximity to release we’re at here, it’d be completely goofy to show something different from what’s actually in the game. The trailer suggests this is a “Mix of gameplay and cinematic footage.”

Details look shockingly sharp. Colors are expressive and delightful. The game looks not only fun to play, but fun to watch played. That’s the way of the future, too – making sure the viewer enjoys what’s shown, not just what’s shown when played.

Materials in each scene look disturbingly real when still, and far better animated than most 3D animated television shows released in the past decade. It’s no surprise that current and future 3D animated films and shows are using gaming engines to make their vision a reality.

The trailer is in 4K and you’ll dive right into Coruscant… or probably not Coruscant since this isn’t Star Wars… but still – it’s basically the same future city you’ve seen in movies like Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Blade Runner, and The Fifth Element. It’s the inevitable way in which we’re going to live some day – smog included!

The game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a release date of June 11, 2021. This game was developed by Insomniac Games and will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 at launch.