This Porsche 993 flat-six engine churns out a fabulous cup of espresso

At first glance, it’s easy to discern this Porsche 993-inspired creation as a flat-six engine replica. But no! What you’re looking at is a luxurious espresso machine created by Super Veloce called the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition. Designed to tickle the senses of both Porsche fanatics and espresso lovers alike, this coffee machine wouldn’t look out of place in the kitchen or garage.

The Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition is the second model from Super Veloce. The original version was released two years ago and had a gorgeous metallic finish. On the other hand, the Veloce RS Black Edition is, well, the exact opposite.

It still features the same materials utilized in an actual Porsche 993 engine like titanium, aluminum, and surgical stainless steel. But we’re talking about a black edition, so the engine block and cylinder heads are finished in anodized satin and bright black to kick off the darkened vibe.

Check out the cam covers. Yup, the Espresso Veloce RS is equipped with jet-black, hand-laid, high-pressure thermoset carbon fiber. And that’s good in reducing weight since this espresso machine is a bit hefty at 47 pounds and 6.4 ounces (21.5 kgs). Measuring 14.96-inches long, 16.4-inches wide, and 13.39-inches tall, this Porsche coffee machine churns out a fabulous cup of espresso faster than you can say ‘wow!’

This espresso maker is based on the flat-six motor of the 993 generation Porsche 911 released from 1995 to 1998. The 993 marks the final generation of air-cooled 911s and is considered the last great piece of vintage engineering from Porsche. Back then, the 911 Carrera and Turbo models came with a 3.6-liter flat-six with up to 402 horsepower.

If you fancy a Porsche flat-six as your next espresso machine, the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition is as good as it gets. But then again, it comes at a price. Prepare to dole out $11,121 (€10,200) if you want a Porsche 993-inspired coffee machine. Also, you better act quickly since Super Veloce is only making 993 units of the RS Black Edition.