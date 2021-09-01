This Period Correct x Super73 electric motorbike is a match made in heaven

What do you get by combining the motorsports-inspired, timeless aesthetic of lifestyle brand Period Correct and the rugged, bare-bones vintage style of the Super73-S1 electric motorbike? The result is a limited-edition version of the Super73-S1. Only 15 units are available for sale, and you get them exclusively from Period Correct.

Period Correct has already collaborated with Audi, McLaren, Anti Social Social Club, and Stance in creating automotive-inspired fashion pieces and accessories. Company founder Bryan Calvero is a massive fan of the Super37 and uses it when roaming the paddocks and pitlanes at famous race tracks.

“The Period Correct x Super73-S1 is a homage to the heyday of German tuning houses, drawing inspiration from my passion for early BMW tuning specialists,” said Calvero. “With my familiarization, the collaboration with Super37 was very organic for me.”

It starts with a custom-painted frame in Deep Blue, including the fenders and battery pack. Meanwhile, you’ll find silver Period Correct logos on the battery and frame, while the bespoke seat is wrapped in a durable fabric with groovy blue and green graphics. Optional features include Rascal pedals from Origin8 and Northshore lock-on grips from Lizard Skins.

The Super73-S1 electric motorbike starts at around $1,995. Super73 calls it a “rugged utility urban cruiser,” but we think the S1 is a vintage time machine with knobby all-terrain tires and a brushless DC hub motor. The S1 has a standard 768 watt-hour removable battery pack, which you can recharge from three to six hours using a standard 110V outlet.

The battery has enough juice to offer up to 25+ miles of range at 20 mph under throttle-only operation. But if you engage ECO pedal-assist mode, the Super73-S1 can go 35+ miles before the battery runs flat. The internally geared brushless DC hub motor can pump out up to 1000 watts of peak power, offering enough grunt to motivate a maximum 275 lb. weight rating.

In addition, the Super73-S1 electric bike has Tektro hydraulic disc brakes to offer dependable stopping power. Other standard kit includes an LED headlight, an LED brake light, and a rear cargo rack. The Period Correct x Super73-S1 electric motorbike debuted recently at the Period Correct Atelier in Playa Vista, California, at a Cars & Coffee event hosted by the fashion brand.