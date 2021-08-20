This Lingenfelter 60th Anniversary Cunnigham Corvette is oozing with classic vibes

The first Cunnigham Corvette debuted 61 years ago at Le Mans. Three Corvettes wearing identical white body paint and blue dual stripes graced the starting line at the 1960 Le Mans endurance race, and car #3 finished 8th overall to win its class. It’s just another feather in the cap for American racing legend Briggs Swift Cunningham, and the Lingenfelter 60th Anniversary Cunningham Corvette is a tribute to his legendary feats.

First, let’s talk about those wheels. The standard wheels in a 2021 Chevy Corvette with the 3LT trim package are 19-inch front and 20-inch rear open-spoke silver aluminum rollers. Lingenfelter upgraded the stock rims for a gorgeous set of 20-inch front and 21-inch HRE forged alloy wheels, a modern version of the vintage five-star wheels of classic racing cars.

Of course, the new rims are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S run-flat summer tires. The car also has Z51 performance Brembo brakes, and a Corsa exhaust system. Meanwhile, Lingenfelter also tinkered with the magnetic suspension and upgraded the Performance Street and Track settings.

Under the hood, Lingenfelter found it hard to resist tuning the ‘Vette’s 6.2-liter V8 engine. Lingenfelter gave it a carbon fiber intake manifold and a larger-bore 95-millimeter throttle body. Cunningham Automotive claims 600 horsepower on tap with the standard eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, significantly more than a stock C8 Corvette. Underneath, the car has a C8 front lowering kit and more potent Alcon brake calipers with Cunningham MOV’IT discs on all four wheels.

Meanwhile, the Lingenfelter Cunningham Corvette has the same white paint and twin blue stripes as its forebearers, but it also gets a magnificent rear spoiler which the vintage racers didn’t have. Inside, competition sport bucket seats are standard, while in-cabin entertainment is courtesy of an eight-inch touchscreen with navigation.

Sound good? Better pony up the cash because this Corvette starts at $160,000. Yes, it’s a lot of money for a C8 Corvette, but Lingenfelter and Cunningham will only produce 60 units in total, making each car a collector’s item right off the bat.