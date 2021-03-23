This Lexus IS Wax Edition is perfect for vinyl purists

No, we’re not talking about vinyl body wrapping, which the Lexus IS Wax Edition sports with pride. We mean vinyl records from the past, specifically a full-size 12-inch record player specifically built inside your car, and the Lexus IS Wax Edition is precisely that.

“Like audiophiles who go ‘all in’ to create the purest listening experiences, we went ‘all in’ to design the new 2021 Lexus Is as the purest expression of a sports sedan,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. “The Lexus IS Wax Edition exemplifies the ultimate union of our respective passions, bringing together vinyl and cars in a fresh new way.”

Before you get too excited, hear this: The Lexus IS Wax Edition (and its marvelous in-car vinyl record player) is just a concept, for now at least. Of course, you can still buy a 2021 Lexus IS 300 or IS 350 featuring revised suspension tuning, a reinforced chassis, and optional AWD. Better yet, go for the IS 500 F Sport with a naturally-aspirated, 472-horsepower V8 engine, a model we mistook never to see the light of day again. And yet, here it is.

Going back to the record player (or turntable for some folks), Lexus hired world-renowned creative studio SCPS to make it a reality. The turntable benefits from modern 3D printing technology using a fine blend of materials like aluminum and carbon-fiber. It’s big enough to play a 12-inch record and yet small enough to fit nicely in the glovebox.

As most of us know, old-school record players demand utmost stability when operating. In the Lexus IS Wax Edition, there’s a rotating motor to stabilize the needle as it plays the record, avoiding skips or interruptions even while the vehicle is in motion.

Legendary Dj and producer Mc Madlib and chart-topping artist KAYTRANADA took the Lexus IS Wax Edition for a spin to highlight the vehicle’s audio capabilities. “When I make music, I usually do it in headphones, so I hear everything clear,” said Madlib. “And I take it to the car, test it out. To have the turntable in a Lexus? That’s beyond.”

And with music pumping through the Lexus IS’ 17-speaker, 1,800-watt Mark Levinson premium audio system with a 7.1 surround sound system, this concept car will never skip a beat, literally. Madlib and KATRANAYDA have collaborated on a joint double-single on vinyl, and the new record will debut on the Lexus IS Wax Edition. Selected members of Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) will get first dibs on this new 7-inch vinyl record.