This Lexus Gamers’ IS is the Twitch community’s vehicle of choice

Lexus is literally putting gamers in the driving seat with its newest Gamers’ IS concept. Based on a standard 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, Gamers’ IS is the first vehicle designed by and for the Twitch community, said Lexus, and the video streaming platform’s 15 million daily active users were responsible for voting on the vehicle’s modifications.

“The Twitch community dives headfirst into their passion of gaming, just as we did in designing the new 2021 Lexus IS as a pure expression of a sports sedan,” said Vinay Shabani, vice president of marketing at Lexus. “We asked for their help designing their dream gaming space, and they answered in spades.”

The Lexus Gamers’ IS has a custom-built gaming PC with an MSI Gaming GeForce GPU and AMD CPU hiding under the trunk. The PC has a custom-built housing with programmable RGB LED lighting, automated RGB lasers, and a fog machine installed for maximum reveal effect, said Lexus.

Similar to Samsung’s Digital Cockpit and Harman’s Live Interactive Virtual Experience (L.I.V.E.) vehicle platforms, Lexus Gamers’ IS has a high-definition curved monitor as chosen by nearly two-thirds or 64-percent of Twitch respondents. The in-car video and gaming platform has a retractable keyboard and mouse, including a bespoke 3D printed game controller with a metallic space gray finish and dark teal neon accents.

“Lexus has effectively leaned into the community and connectivity that define Twitch,” said Walker Jacobs, Chief Revenue Officer at Twitch. “Our viewers crave being a part of the action, and through this collaboration, we were able to create a truly immersive experience that celebrates their passion for gaming.”

This latest partnership between Lexus and Twitch is part of the former’s “All In” campaign for the 2021 Lexus IS. Outside, Gamers’ IS has a custom ‘Infiltrate’ vinyl wrap as chosen by 48-percent of voters. Meanwhile, 55-percent of Twitch voters chose the ‘Neon Tokyo’ style interior theme, designed to “give off the effect of driving under the lights of downtown Tokyo at night in a light rain,” said Lexus.

The ceiling has a clear layer of acrylic with embedded ‘raindrops’ backlit by programmable RGB lights. There are LED panels behind the rear seats that project an animated backdrop on the rear windows, while Smart Tint dims the cabin during intense gameplay. When the going gets rough, there’s a six-drink center console filled with the gamer community’s fuel of choice: Coffee drinks!

This one-of-a-kind Lexus IS is custom built by the fabrication experts at SCPS. The entire build took five months to complete and required the mastery of no less than twenty concept artists, designers, 3d modelers, fabricators, upholsterers, and computer technicians, to name just a few.

The unveiling of Gamers’ IS coincides with the arrival of the extensively-reengineered 2021 Lexus IS at showrooms last fall. The newest IS 350 F Sport has a 311-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine. The RWD variant has an eight-speed automatic, while AWD versions have a six-speed auto gearbox.