This iMac 24-matching hub adds the ports Apple left out

Apple’s iMac 24-inch may be sleek and unexpectedly colorful, but it’s not exactly overflowing with ports, especially if you opt for the cheapest model. Cupertino’s minimalism is the hub-world’s opportunity, however, with Hyper wading in with two new HyperDrive iMac 24-inch hubs that add up to six extra ports to the macOS all-in-one.

As standard, the entry-level 24-inch iMac has two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports on the back. Apple’s more expensive configurations add a pair of USB 3 ports alongside. However, unlike Intel-based iMac models of old, there’s no SD card slot.

The HyperDrive 5-in-1 and HyperDrive 6-in-1 come to the rescue, hooking up via one of the USB Type-C ports on the back, and adding a selection of extras.

The 5-in-1 design has two USB-C (5Gbps), two USB-A (5Gbps), and a single USB-A (5Gbps) with 7.5W charging support. The 6-in-1 version, meanwhile, has a USB-C (10Gbps), a USB-A (10Gbps), and a USB-A (10Gbps) with 7.5W charging support. There’s also an HDMI output with 4K/60Hz support, an SD UHS-I reader, and a microSD UHS-I reader.

While USB-C hubs aren’t exactly in short supply at this point, Hyper’s design does have some advantages. Most obvious is the way it attaches to the iMac 24, clamping onto the lower edge. That way, you get no extra addition to the footprint on your desk.

The clamp itself is tightened with a simple knob on the back, and Hyper says it has lined the mechanism with rubber pads to avoid scratching or otherwise damaging the iMac itself. It also means you don’t need tools to attach it, or take it off.

Hyper is even including seven different faceplates with each hub, so that you they can be matched to the different colors Apple offers the iMac 24 itself in. Both the 5-in-1 and 6-in-1 hubs are available now, priced at $49.99 and $79.99 respectively.