This Easter Egg made Star Wars: The Last Jedi a little more awesome

Today a tiny hidden message in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed. Or resurfaced, is more like it. Written on a bomb in the sequence that initiates the first conflict in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is a bit of text. This text is written in Galactic Basic, or characters from the Aurebesh – the official standard Star Wars language.

NOTE: Above you’ll see a page from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary. This is a great resource for finding all manner of details not available in the movie – as well as details you might’ve wondered about after your first viewing. “Visual Dictionary” books are available for all of the Star Wars movies released so far!

In the message, we see three sets of characters. One is three characters long, the other is four, the last is two. Since the Aurebesh is a 1:1 code – exceedingly simple – the actual work of translating is simple. The message reads: “HAN SAYS HI.” As The Resistance certainly regarded Han Solo as a hero and an inspiration, bombers like the one we see in The Last Jedi would’ve certainly delivered these bombs with a sense of revenge in their heart.

A personalization of efforts like this makes the movie a bit deeper, more special, and more worthy of a re-watch. Another great example of this sort of attention to detail is in the James Cameron movie ALIENS. In that film, each troop was encouraged to personalize their armor and weapon(s). Some of these details are seen onscreen – some were done just for the actors, so that they might inhabit their roles to maximum effect.

The translation was simple. The noticing and the spreading of the notice was work initially drown out by the release of the movie. Drown by the massive response to the film, and its many eccentricities. Now that this chatter’s died down somewhat, we can talk about all the good bits. Have you noticed any other fun details in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that you believe were overlooked by the masses? Let us know – we’d love to take a peek and share!