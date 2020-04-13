This Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon by Jacob & Co. has a working W16 engine design

If a $3-million Bugatti Chiron is too rich for your modest lifestyle, you might want to settle for a Chiron-inspired watch, instead. The Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon is expertly handcrafted by Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co. to the tune of $280,000. It’s still a lot of money for a watch, but we’re talking about a timepiece equipped with a working replica of the Chiron’s twin-turbocharged W16 motor.

And while the Chiron Tourbillon’s W16 engine isn’t producing anywhere near 1,500 horsepower, it’s filled with exquisite details to make car lovers and watch connoisseurs teary-eyed with delight. Early last year, Bugatti and Jacob & Co. forged a partnership to create limited-edition timepieces, resulting in the Epic X Chrono and the Twin Turbo Furious.

However, none of those are as epic and expensive as the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. The movement is engineered to mimic the Chiron’s fantastic W16 motor using the components you’d expect from a standard engine. This includes a set of pistons (all 16 of them) and a crankshaft made of solid stainless steel. The miniaturized W16 engine is composed of 578 parts, all of which were painstakingly assembled by hand.

In fact, the stainless steel crankshaft is touted as the smallest and most intricate component in the history of watchmaking. The watch offers the usual hours and minutes display courtesy of the Chiron blue hands, but it also has an innovative tourbillon cage to provide an unobstructed view of the mechanical intricacies inside the watch.

According to Jacob & Co., the Chiron Tourbillon’s movement took an entire year to complete, all of which are visible via a miniaturized Bugatti horseshoe grille.

The case is made of titanium while the viewing windows are crafted from premium sapphire crystal, the latter of which is as sturdy as titanium carbide. The W16 engine replica is supported via four shock absorbers while the built-in shock protection system protects the movement from unnecessary bumps.

The watch also comes with a pair of turbochargers that actually spins or spools up as the pistons move up and down. There’s a pusher on the right side of the casing that brings the W16 engine to life. Meanwhile, you can set the time and winding movement by turning the crowns at the bottom of the case. The Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon has a power reserve of up to 60 hours.

The titanium black case is accompanied by a black rubber strap with titanium buckles for a sporty yet elegant vibe. If you’re thinking of the perfect gift for the man who has everything, this $280,000 Chiron Tourbillon by Jacob & Co. is right for the picking.