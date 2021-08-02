There’s a new MacBook Pro, iPhone, and Apple Watch flood on the way

Leaks today suggest we’re about to see a new collection of products from Apple, including MacBook Pro, iPhone, and Apple Watch. The most major event is the event that’ll have devices with the fewest major changes – the iPhone 13 event, likely ready to roll in September of 2021. The rest will likely appear at another event either in September or October of 2021.

Information revealed today comes in part from the Eurasian Economic Commission database. In listings that’ve appeared in the ECC database, new iPhone models were registered quite recently, and a new pair of Mac computers and Apple Watch devices have also appeared.

Generally Apple devices appear in this regulatory listing database just before they’re officially revealed to the public by Apple at a special event. In this case, ECC has codes that appear to correspond with 15 device models. That does not mean we’ll see 15 individually named products, only that we have 15 products that are different enough from one another that they need different regulatory designations.

For example the iPhone, likely the iPhone 13 family of devices, appears listed with the ECC as A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. It’s expected that the device codes here correspond with four different named devices, two of which need different regulatory listings due to differing regional hardware (likely radio hardware based on carrier requirements). As noted by Nashville Chatter, the listings for these devices were first seen with iOS 14 software installed – now they’ve been updated with iOS 15.

The ECC has A2442 and A2485 listed by Apple, likely pointing to two new MacBook Pro models. Rumors suggest we’ll see two new MacBook Pro models revealed before the end of 2021, likely one with a 14-inch display, the other with a 16-inch display.

The last list of items includes A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478. Each of these devices runs WatchOS 8, indicating they’re likely the latest round of Apple Watch devices, probably Apple Watch Series 7. It’s rumored we’ll see Apple Watch Series 7 revealed alongside iPhone 13 at an event later this year.