The Witcher season 2 gets a Netflix premiere date

Today, Netflix and CD Projekt are hosting WitcherCon – an online event devoted to The Witcher franchise. While we knew ahead of time that Witchercon wouldn’t reveal any new Witcher games, we had a feeling we’d hear more about Netflix’s various series. That’s precisely what happened, as Netflix revealed the premiere date for The Witcher season 2 during the show today.

The second season of The Witcher will premiere on December 17th, so while it’ll be here before we close the book on 2021, we’ve still got some time to wait. The teaser image Netflix shared alongside today’s announcement depicts Geralt and Ciri standing on a mountaintop and looking at what is presumably Kaer Morhen in the distance.

THE WITCHER

SEASON 2

DECEMBER 17#WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/HPjeucd1f4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

There hasn’t been a whole lot revealed about The Witcher season 2 yet. Back in June, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the second season, but that was nothing more than a 10-second clip that focused entirely on Ciri. Now that season 2 has a premiere date, however, we’ll likely start seeing more teasers from the show – especially as we close in on that December 17th premiere date.

Absent other media for The Witcher season 2, at least this teaser image gives fans of the franchise a lot to be excited about. If that truly is Kaer Morhen in the distance, then that suggests we’ll see Ciri begin her Witcher training in the second season. Of course, as previously announced, that also means we’ll see the introduction of Vesemir, who serves as a mentor to Geralt in the games.

All in all, season 2 should be a pretty exciting one for fans of the games. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for more about the incoming season, so stay tuned for that.