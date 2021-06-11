The Witcher season 2 gets first teaser as Netflix reveals WitcherCon for July

It’s safe to say that the first season Netflix’s The Witcher series was a pleasant surprise for a lot of fans of the franchise. Season 2 is on the way, and today we received the very first teaser trailer for it. On top of that, Netflix and CD Projekt also announced that they’re teaming up to hold the first-ever WitcherCon next month.

The teaser (which you can see below) and the announcement of WitcherCon are closing out Netflix’s Geeked Week, so the company is certainly ending things with a bang. Unfortunately for us, the teaser trailer is very short – in fact, it doesn’t give us a whole lot to go on, and Geralt is nowhere in sight as the trailer focuses entirely on Ciri.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Still, we’re sure that fans will like any morsel of content they can get, and hopefully the debut of this teaser means that more substantial trailers will be coming around the bend shortly. It’s possible, in fact, that we’ll get the first full trailer for The Witcher season 2 at WitcherCon, which is taking place on July 9th.

Geralt, meet Geralt. Welcome back into the world of The Witcher! @netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are teaming up to host #WitcherCon on July 9. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PjeVafwlb1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

There aren’t very many details about WitcherCon yet, but we do know that it will be an entirely online event. Netflix and CD Projekt Red have even put together a website for the show, but don’t get your hopes up for a new Witcher game reveal, as that website is clear that there will be no new Witcher game announced during the event.

The show will be livestreamed on the CD Projekt Red YouTube and Twitch accounts beginning at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT on July 9th, and then again at 6 PM PDT/9 PM EDT that same day. We’re promised deep dives into the games, the live action series, and the upcoming anime film, so for Witcher die-hards, it will probably be well worth watching.