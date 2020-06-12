The PS5 reveal was huge: Here’s what mattered

Yesterday, Sony gave the fans what they wanted and revealed some of the games that are currently in development for the PlayStation 5. It was a big event that stretched on for more than an hour, and much of that time was taken up by trailers for upcoming games. There were a lot of reveals both big and (relatively) small, so if you missed the show yesterday, he’s a recap of all the major announcements.

Grand Theft Auto V

Sony started off the show by revealing that Grand Theft Auto V will be coming to PlayStation 5. It may seem a little strange to lead a game reveal event with a title from 2013, but Sony and Rockstar do say that the next-gen version of GTA V will be “expanded and enhanced.”

PlayStation 5 owners will also get to play GTA Online for free when the game launches in 2021 – presumably meaning that you won’t have to buy the whole game if you’re primarily interested in the online component. Finally, GTA V owners playing on PlayStation 4 will get $1 million in free cash for GTA Online every month until GTA V launches on PS5 in 2021.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Following the GTA V announcement came a string of first-party reveals, starting with the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Since we only got a teaser trailer for the game, there was some uncertainty regarding just what Spider-Man: Miles Morales actually is, but after a couple of attempts at clarification, we may have finally have a better handle on this title. With a holiday 2020 release window, this could very well be a launch title for the PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7

It isn’t a Sony console without Gran Turismo, and it seems the long-lived racing simulation series will continue on the PlayStation 5. We even got to see some gameplay from Gran Turismo 7 after a teaser trailer for the game debuted, and it’s safe to say it will be quite the looker when it eventually arrives on PlayStation 5. There’s no release window for Gran Turismo 7 yet, which suggests that it’s still a long way from being completed.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

It appears that Ratchet & Clank are going to be making a return on the PlayStation 5, and this time, they’re going on a dimension-hopping adventure. Insomniac Games’ Marcus Smith describes Rift Apart as a “brand new, full-length, inter-dimensional adventure built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5.”

He also says that the game will leverage the PlayStation 5’s power to allow Ratchet & Clank to jump between planets instantly, which definitely sounds like a neat use of that extra horsepower. Another game without a release window at the moment, we’re left waiting for more info on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

It’s been quite some time since we last heard from the LittleBigPlanet series, but it looks like Sackboy is returning in a new platformer for the PlayStation 5. Dubbed Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the trailer gives us a look at a Super Mario 3D World-type game that can apparently be conquered in co-op with up to four players. Like many of the other games revealed today, Sackboy: A Big Adventure doesn’t have a release window yet, but we’ll keep an eye out for one.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

It’s been a long time since Lorne Lanning and his team at Oddworld Inhabitants first expressed desire in remaking Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, and now it seems that we’re finally closing in on that game’s release. Dubbed Oddworld: Soulstorm, we’ll likely see this game on other platforms, but perhaps the fact that Soulstorm was given some screen time during this event means that it’ll be a timed PS5 exclusive? Time will tell on that front.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tango Gameworks, which is one of the companies under the ZeniMax Media umbrella, is so far only known for The Evil Within franchise, but in 2021, we’ll see it branch out a bit. Tango’s new game is Ghostwire: Tokyo, and though we’ve know about this game since E3 2019, it received its first gameplay trailer during yesterday’s event. Check it out above.

Hitman 3

The Hitman series has been on a roll in recent years, with 2016’s Hitman and 2018’s Hitman 2 both receiving critical acclaim at release. IO Interactive is going to see if it can make lightning strike thrice with the third game and final game in the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3. The game will be out in January 2021, and those who aren’t planning to upgrade to a PS5 right away can take heart, as Hitman 3 will be on a variety of platforms including current-gen consoles (excluding the Switch), Xbox Series X, and PC.

Demon’s Souls

The Souls series is basically a household name these days, but it looks like the PlayStation 5 is going to take us back to where it all started. We’ll be getting a remake of the original Demon’s Souls game for the PS5, though it seems that From Software won’t have much of anything to do with it as development is being headed up Bluepoint Games. Demon’s Souls doesn’t get a whole lot of attention with games like Dark Souls 3 and Bloodbourne on the scene, so it’ll be good to go back to the beginning with this remake.

Resident Evil Village

Like Oddworld and Gran Turismo, the origins of the Resident Evil can be traced back to the early days of the PlayStation brand, so it’s only appropriate that the next game in the series would be revealed during this PlayStation 5 event. Dubbed Resident Evil Village, this does indeed seem to be Resident Evil 8, the teaser that debuted yesterday definitely does a good job of setting the stage for another horror outing from Capcom.

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony closed out the game reveals by announcing a big one: Horizon Forbidden West. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, this new game will follow Aloy as she ventures into the American west, which is once again referred to as the frontier in Horizon‘s far-future version of the country. The game got a fitting reveal with an epic cinematic trailer, and you can bet that the PlayStation faithful will be looking forward to more information about this game.

PlayStation 5 console reveal

While most of the event centered on games, Sony closed out the show with a surprise by showing off the design of the PlayStation 5. We learned that the console will come in two models: one with a disc drive and one “digital edition” without a disc drive. We’ll also see a number of first-party accessories from Sony, including a new wireless headset, HD camera, and a media remote. Despite this reveal, there’s no word on a release date or a price yet, so Sony has left us hanging in that regard.

PlayStation 5: The Future of Gaming full show

If you’d prefer to just watch the entire show from start to finish, we’ve embedded the whole thing above. Beyond what was covered in this round up, there were several other games revealed yesterday, including Stray, Kena, Godfall, Jett: The Far Shore, and Pragmata. Give the show a watch if you weren’t able to catch it live yesterday, then hit the comments section and tell us what you think about Sony’s event.