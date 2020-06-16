The Pokemon Company holding live broadcast this week: Watch here

The Pokemon Company will be holding a live broadcast this week to reveal new Pokemon and updates to games already in your possession. They will be showing off a “special online presentation” that’ll take place on June 17, 2020, in the form of a live video stream. This event was announced by the official “The Pokemon Company” social media accounts, so you know it’s going to be a significant set of updates and reveals!

This live stream will take place at the release of The Isle of Armor DLC for the games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. This update for the game will be revealed at basically the same time as it’s released, so it’ll be more like a promotion of the release than it will be a teaser. This will include the info we’ve gotten so far, plus new Pokemon reveals (for those player that’ve not yet gotten onboard with the DLC buy).

This release includes a new adventure on the Isle of Armor, an island in the Galar region. This island includes wave-swept beaches, bogs, caves, forests, and sand dunes (in which all your Sandshew babies can frolic!) This island is home to a brand new dogo for Pokemon battles, too – with a master trainer called Mustard!

This week could be the first time we see a major update to Pokemon Home, too. As the app’s scheduled for “maintenance” from 5 until 10AM EDT on Wednesday, it would not be a shock to find feature upgrades to the app for the new DLC. There’ll likely be some accomodations made for the Crown Tundra DLC – but we shall see!

Above you’ll see a video window for Pokemon Presents. That’s the live feed that’ll go live on June 17, 2020, at 8AM Central Time. You’ll be able to watch this video as it’s released right here, in this article – or tap through to watch inside YouTube or cast said video to your television, or watch in your YouTube app – whatever you want!