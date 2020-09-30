The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter just got a reveal date

It’s been a while since we last heard from Masahiro Sakurai and his Super Smash Bros Ultimate development team, but that’s all going to change tomorrow. Nintendo has revealed that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be revealed bright and early tomorrow, giving us our first look at who’s coming to Smash next. This new fighter will be the second one in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, of which there will be six additional DLC fighters in all.

This second Fighters Pass wasn’t even part of the original plan – when Nintendo and Sora Ltd first started talking about Ultimate DLC, the initial plan was to only offer one Fighters Pass with five DLC characters. That pass wrapped up with the introduction of Byleth, the protagonist from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, earlier this year, but then Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai surprised us all by announcing that his team would be getting to work on a second Fighters Pass.

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

In any case, tomorrow’s presentation is going to be a brief one. In a tweet today, Nintendo of America says that the new fighter will be revealed in a roughly 3-minute presentation that will be followed by a “brief message” from Sakurai. In the past, Sakurai has given deep dives into new DLC fighters, but that’ll probably be coming some time closer to this new fighter’s release.

As you might expect, Nintendo’s tweet doesn’t give us any indication of who this new fighter is or what video gaming universe they hail from, leaving us with only our speculation and wishful thinking. The presentation is set to kick off at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT, and you’ll be able to watch it via the YouTube livestream embedded above.

We’ll be covering tomorrow’s big announcement as it happens, so be sure to check back here tomorrow for more on Smash Ultimate‘s upcoming DLC. In the meantime, let us know who you think will be the next fighter for Ultimate in the comments below.