The new Fortnite “Last Laugh” bundle is physical – here’s likely why

The next DC Comics Fortnite update was released today with a big cost for a big bundle. The Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle will include 11 in-game items and 1k V-Bucks for a cool $30 USD. That’s a DLC “bundle” for Fortnite, mind you, for $30, that includes a whole bunch of DC Comics goods and some in-game money. Let’s take a peek at what’s inside this bundle as it launches today.

The Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle will include 1,000 V-Bucks and a whole bunch of DC Comics “Rogues Gallery” goods. These goods will be available for use by the buyer after the purchase of the bundle this afternoon. The bundle is available for sale for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

OF NOTE: Per the release from Epic Games, this bundle is available “on store shelves” now, but isn’t available digitally. This bundle “will also be available for digital download through the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces later this year.”

Fortnite: The Last Laugh bundle contents:

• 1,000 V-Bucks

• Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

• Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

• Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

• Pick a Card Contrail

To attain this bundle, you’ll need to literally walk in to a physical store and buy it in a package. The package will contain a code. You’ll enter the code in your game for digital goods. You’ll probably then toss the packaging in the garbage (or recycle the bits that are recyclable.)

Of course the reason Epic Games sells a game expansion like this is the season. This way the game expansion can be purchased by friends and family, wrapped up in gift wrapping, and given to a Fortnite gamer for a holiday gift. This method also allows Fortnite to carry weight in stores – the stores that remain open during our current global pandemic re: COVID-19, so that they can appear new and relevant to parents looking to buy games for their kids, and friends looking to buy games for their friends.