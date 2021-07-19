The Mandalorian Season 3 and Book of Boba Fett are separate shows, in production now

When the credits rolled for the final episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, there was a bit of confusion from fans. It was suggested in the post-credits sequence that The Book of Boba Fett would be released – but didn’t specifically say whether said show would be its own entity, or if it’d just be The Mandalorian Season 3. Further confusion ensued as rumors spread that characters from one show would appear in the other.

Here in July of 2021, a key bit of information was shared by American Cinematographer. There, an article about the extensive use of new-world filming techniques led in to confirmation that The Book of Boba Fett will be released later this year, and that Season 3 of The Mandalorian is “now in production.”

The next Star Wars series that’ll be released in episodic fashion will be The Book of Boba Fett, which will be released in December of 2021. It’s likely we’ll see Obi-Wan Kenobi and/or Andor in 2022, as well as Season 3 of The Mandalorian. It’s going to be an exciting year, of that you can be sure.

We also have the show Ahsoka to look forward to, as well as The Acolyte. There’ll be a movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron released on December 22, 2023, and a yet-to-be-dated Untitled (not yet titled) movie made by Taika Waititi, too. There’s also a LANDO series coming to Disney+, though we do not know when or how – the same goes for A Droid Story, which might be a show, might be a movie – we shall see!

Take a peek at other recent news bits that are Mandalorian, Boba Fett, or otherwise Star Wars in nature. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for not only movies, but other canonical bits and pieces too. Watch for new comics – especially Bounty Hunters and Darth Vacer in nature – they’re affecting the universe now!