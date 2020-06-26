The Last of Us Part II has become Sony’s fastest-selling PS4 game

The Last of Us Part II may have drawn some controversy among fans of the series, but it doesn’t seem that was enough to slow down sales. Sony and Naughty Dog have announced that The Last of Us Part II has become the fastest selling first-party exclusive title for PlayStation 4. That may sound like a very specific achievement, but given the number of quality first-party exclusives we’ve had on the PS4, it’s nothing to stick your nose up at.

In a new post to the PlayStation Blog today, SIE senior vice president of PlayStation worldwide marketing Eric Lempel said The Last of Us Part II sold more than 4 million copies through June 21st. That means it sold all those copies in its first weekend on shelves, as The Last of Us Part II launched on June 19th.

The Last of Us Part II took the crown from Spider-Man, which itself unseated God of War to become the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive on launch. With the PlayStation 5 on the horizon The Last of Us Part II will probably hold the title of fastest-selling PS4 exclusive from here on out, unless of course Ghost of Tsushima manages to surprise next month.

“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann “We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible.”

Still, this success has not been without controversy. The Last of Us Part II has been derided by some because of its story – so much so that it’s currently sitting at a user score of 4.6 on Metacritic. It seems the controversy wasn’t enough to stem sales in any significant way, so you can bet Sony and Naughty Dog are happy about that.