The International 10 Dota 2 championships 2021: $40M prize pool in Romania’s largest stadium

Today Valve revealed the latest in one of the most important gaming events of the year: The International 10 – Dota 2 Championships 2021. This event will take place in the year 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, in the country’s largest stadium. In Arena Nationala, the battle for the Aegis of Champions will roll on October 7 through the 10th, followed by a Main Stage play event on October 12, and an October 17 final battle.

This event would appear to be a lock. It’ll take place in-person for the gamers behind the controls in each match, and it’ll be streamed internationally as the matches take place. Before now, the event was set for Sweden, but was held off by necessity. Given the number of people that would be involved in the event – not to mention the importance of each and every member of each team gaining entry into the country – the event was postponed. Now, the event will take place in Romania.

The tournament centers on the game Dota 2, a multiplayer video game made by Valve. The game is a sequel to a community-created modified version of the game Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, originally created by Blizzard Entertainment. The tournament called The International now offers a prize package to winners that 8 figures large: tens of millions of dollars for the team that proves victorious.

Group Stage for The International 10 will take place October 7 – 10, followed by an October 12 Main Stage series of showdowns. The biggest event of the series will take place October 17, 2021, when the Aegis will be on the line. The prize pool for this year’s Dota 2 Championship is $40,018,195 USD.

If it were not already quite clear, esports is an established sort of event, organization, and lifestyle. With an event like this, the prize money alone should be enough to convince even the last stragglers, the last non-believers in this sort of forward-looking event. Now, if only it were a little bit easier to watch at home. Cross your fingers this latest round of difficulties in making the event unfold will push the creators to make the whole situation more stream-friendly!