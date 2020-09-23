The Game Awards 2020 gets a December date: Here’s what we could see

If there was some question if the 2020 Game Awards would take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, let it now be answered. Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards will indeed be returning for 2020, only in a different format than what we’re used to. For starters, there obviously won’t be an in-person audience and the entire event will be livestreamed remotely, but that isn’t the only change Keighley and his team have in store for this year’s show.

A teaser published to Twitter tells us that when The Game Awards premieres on December 10th, it’ll be broadcasting from three different studios around the world – one in London, another in Los Angeles, and a third in Tokyo. This is a first for The Game Awards, which has traditionally been held in just one location.

📣🎉 SAVE THE DATE 🎉📣 THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 10 LIVE FROM

🔴 Los Angeles

🔴 London

🔴 Tokyo A Multiworld Of Wonder Awaits… #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mORkXshPUd — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 23, 2020

While that Twitter teaser doesn’t really give us more information, Keighley’s prepared statements sent to The Verge do. This year will see the introduction of an Innovation in Accessibility award, which will recognize developers “pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology, and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an ever wider audience.” We can likely expect The Last of Us Part 2 to be on the short list for that award, and likely even the winner of it as well.

Keighley also says that The Game Awards will be streaming on a whopping 45 platforms, so it’ll be hard to miss come December 10th. We’ll also see new game reveals and playable demos, which is par for the course for The Game Awards at this point.

That’s all the information we’re getting for now, but expect Keighley and his crew to release new information at a steady clip as we approach December 10th. We’ll likely have a list of awards and nominees before long, so stay tuned for that.