The Division 2 fog is still missing, but updates aren’t over

A message was delivered by the developers of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. They’ve suggested that, contrary to what they’ve suggested in the past, they’ll continue delivering new updates to the game throughout the year 2021. This will come as welcome news for some players – assuming they know nothing of the issues going on for the rest of the players in the weeks leading up to this moment. Yes, it’s about the fog.

Today the same team addressed “issues currently present in the game.” This includes their current “investigation into the crashes affecting many of you” that they suggest is their “highest priority”. They’ve also noted that they are “close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5.”

On the positive side of the situation, they’ve also noted that they’re not done updating the game with fun content. They’ll still support the game – as one would expect – but they’ll be delivering more content updates with new content, too. Cross your fingers this means what we think it means.

The Division 2 developer team suggested that they “are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year!” They went on to note that “Title Update 12 was originally meant to be the last major Title Update for The Division 2, but thanks to your continued support, we are now in the early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021.”

Remember back when The Division 2 ditched Steam for the Epic Games store? This apparently has very little to do with that. This is about the way in which the game connects with the users, and the way the users continue to demand updates for the game. When you keep playing, you keep requesting updates, you continue keeping the game profitable for the company that makes said game… they sometimes actually follow through!