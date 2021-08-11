Tetris Effect: Connected finally gets a Switch release date

There have been a lot of Tetris games released throughout the years, but one of the best is also one of the most recent: Tetris Effect. Tetris Effect is a trippy, colorful spin on the standard Tetris formula first that first launched on PlayStation 4 in 2018. In 2019, we saw the game re-released with a new multiplayer component as an Xbox One exclusive under the title of Tetris Effect: Connected. Today, we learned that Tetris Effect: Connected is finally making its way to other platforms, starting with the Switch in October.

Tetris Effect: Connected was announced for Nintendo Switch during today’s Indie World Showcase. There isn’t much to say about Tetris Effect that hasn’t already been said, but we did name the original one of the best games of 2018 if that tells you anything about its quality.

Yep, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve been working on it. And YEP, WE CAN FINALLY SAY IT: Tetris Effect: Connected is COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH on October 8th! #IndieWorld 🤯🥳🎉✨🎇💖🐳🧜‍♀️ 25% discount for the first two weeks, too! Wish List today! https://t.co/lllodpTKJi pic.twitter.com/YNHzEb1eXu — Enhance (@enhance_exp) August 11, 2021

The Switch version of Tetris Effect: Connected will have the single-player Journey Mode that made the original game such a hit, along with new local and online multiplayer modes. Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch version will have cross-platform multiplayer, so you’ll be able to play with friends on different platforms.

The Switch version is actually lagging behind other versions of Tetris Effect: Connected. As announced earlier in the summer, Tetris Effect: Connected will be launching on Steam and PS4 on August 18th. The Switch version, on the other hand, won’t be arriving until October 8th.

Good news for Switch owners, though: for the first two weeks of availability, Tetris Effect: Connected will be on sale for 25% off. The Switch eShop listing for Tetris Effect: Connected is live now, so if you’re planning to pick it up, you can add it to your wish list now, so you don’t miss out on that launch discount.