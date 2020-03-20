Tax day changed in USA, refunds apparently unaffected

Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 fallout has created a situation in which tax day in the USA needed a change. Generally the official filing deadline for all tax return documents is April 15. An announcement from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today… made via Tweet… changed the date from April 15 to July 15, 2020.

An earlier announcement from the administration had the filing day set for April 15 as usual, but extended the payment date an additional 90 days. With the announcement today, taxpayers have an additional 90 days to both file and pay their owed taxes in the United States. This affects Federal Tax dealines only – State Tax return deadlines will be announced by individual state authorities.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” wrote Mnuchin. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.” Mnuchin added, “I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”

At this time the IRS / U.S. Department of the Treasury has not made an announcement that’d change the speed at which tax return refunds would be distributed. We have reached out to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for a comment on the speed at which tax return refunds will be sent, and await their reply.

If you would like to track the status of your tax refund, you can head to the “Where’s My Refund” tracker with the IRS. There’s also an IRS2Go app available to check your refund status. You will need your filing status, your exact refund amount, and your social security number or ITIN to retrieve this information.

