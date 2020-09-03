T-Mobile USA gets LG Velvet 5G exclusive

This week the folks at T-Mobile USA announced they’d be selling an exclusive iteration of the LG Velvet. They’ll have the only LG Velvet “on the first 5G chipset from MediaTek.” Whether that’ll make a big difference to consumers looking for low-price, high-value Android smartphones from T-Mobile is yet to be seen.

The LG Velve has a 6.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 4000mAh battery under the hood. On the back is a set of three cameras, 48MP main, 8MP, and 5MP, and an LED flash. You’ll see the full extent of this device’s powers in the unboxing video below.

The device’s display has a U-shaped notch in its display for its front-facing camera. The display covers nearly the entire front side of the phone, and curved left and right sides of the front side of the phone create a high-end feel for the entire unit. This device is dust, water, and shock resistant, and is ready to roll with both fast and wirelsss charging abilities.

The LG Velvet 5G will be released with T-Mobile USA this year with both T-Mobile LTE and 5G spectrum. This means it’ll have both 600MHz and 2.5Ghz connectivity with T-Mobile USA. This version of the phone will also – of course – have connectivity such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

This device will be available for half its normal price with T-Mobile USA if customers add a line or bring in a qualified trade-in smartphone.

The LG Velvet 5G with T-Mobile USA will be available in Aurora Gray and “Pink White.” The device will be released on September 10, 2020, for a full retail price of $588. T-Mobile USA also has the LG Velvet 5G available on a monthly price plan of $24.50 a month over 24 months with $0 down for “well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.”