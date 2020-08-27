T-Mobile reveals a $400 5G smartphone

5G may be fast when you find a signal, but the phones required are typically expensive, something T-Mobile is aiming to upend with its new REVVL 5G. The carrier is adding to its REVVL range with a new, low-cost 5G handset, bearing a sticker price of $399.99.

As well as the upfront pricing, T-Mobile is offering the REVVL 5G at $200 – after 24 bill credits – for anybody switching to the carrier or adding a new line. Alternatively there’s the carrier’s payment plan, which makes the 5G phone $16.67 per month over 24 months. It’ll also be offering the REVVL 5G on Metro by T-Mobile.

Your money gets you a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and a triple rear camera, combining a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera clocks in at 16-megapixels. Inside, there’s Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset with 6GB of memory.

You get 128GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery, and there’s a fingerprint sensor and USB-C. As for the 5G, there’s support for both 600MHz and 2.5GHz bands.

If you don’t need 5G, though, there’s the REVVL 4 and REVVL 4+. As you might have guessed they top out at 4G LTE, but they’re also cheaper still. The REVVL 4 will be $120, or $5/mo on a 24 month payment plan, while the REVVL 4+ will be $192, or $8/mo on the payment plan.

The REVVL 4 has a 6.22-inch HD+ display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. It relies on MediaTek’s MT6761V/CA chipset, with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. You only get a 3,500 mAh battery, but there’s still a fingerprint sensor at least.

Finally, the REVVL 4+ has a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It runs Android 10 on a Snapdragon 665, with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor too.

Both T-Mobile and for Metro by T-Mobile customers will be able to get the REVVL 5G, the REVVL 4, and the REVVL 4+ on the carrier from September 4.