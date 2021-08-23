T-Mobile Apple TV+ free a year (12 months): The fine print

The latest way in which Apple is getting in to the homes and eyes and minds of everyday citizens with Apple TV+ is with T-Mobile USA. It would appear that T-Mobile is delivering an Apple TV+ subscription to not only new customers, but existing customers. You’ll need to sign up for the free 12-month subscription to Apple TV+, and you’ll need to cancel your subscription at the end of the 12-month period if you want to avoid being charged for further use.*

T-Mobile USA users that are classified as “existing Magenta and Magenta MAX customers” will be given the opportunity to attain 12 months of Apple TV+ service without fee. T-Mobile suggested this week that this includes those on “eligible” Sprint plans (Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium), Military plans, and 55+ plans.

A release about this subscription deal posted this week says: “Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.”

Users on T-Mobile plans can take a peek and see if they are eligible for the Apple TV+ 12-month free deal through the My T-Mobile page or the T-Mobile app on Android or iOS. Users can also follow the same path Sprint users need to use – with the code!

If you’re using a Sprint device, you’ll need to head to promotions (dot) T-Mobile (dot) com. There you’ll need to use a “2021AppleTVP1” code to move forward.

*This promo thing needs to be activated by you and cancelled by you. Redemption must take place before 7/31/2022 – which indicates to us that T-Mobile and Apple are going to be promoting this deal for at least another year. You’ll find your Apple TV+ subscription automatically renew after the free 12-month period is done – it’ll be $4.99 USD per month after that.