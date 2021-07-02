SWTOR Star WarsThe Old Republic updates Darth Malgus story, 10 years later

The game Star Wars: The Old Republic is about to turn 10 years old. As the game celebrates a full decade online and active, there’ll be a new expansion called Legacy of the Sith. This new expansion will be driven by the renegade Sith Darth Malgus, suggesting this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the most infamous force of evil to never grace the face of a full-fledged Star Wars movie.

This game, SWTOR, is still active, a decade after it was first released and activated. Now the game will expand with a new campaign and redesigned combat styles, a new character-creation system, and a bunch of rebalancing that’ll make the game more playable and accessible than ever before.

The game will drop into Manaan, a water-bound world where a medical resource called kolto is plentiful. The Sith Empire has its eyes set on this resource, and the Republic will need to fight for control of the planet. As a player completes the Manaan storyline, they’ll unlock a new base for their faction. They’ll also unlock a new daily area – for good measure.

Once that bit’s done, users will also access the planet Elom, where a Sith Fortress is discovered having been “mysteriously erased from all records.” Darth Malgus is here too, effectively playing the same part as both Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren play later in the universe, “on the hunt for ancient relics throughout the galaxy.”

This new storyline will be released in the Holiday Season 2021, and it’ll be available as a multiplayer Flashpoint and as a solo experience.

The Legacy of the Sith update will appear in detail in the months that lead to the holiday season 2021 on both the Star Wars: The Old Republic homepage and on Steam. There you’ll find the updates necessary to make that expansion appear on your computer, too. We’ll be reporting on all the changes as we reach that point!