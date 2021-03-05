Super Nintendo World Orlando opening reportedly delayed

Slowly but surely, plans to open Super Nintendo World theme parks around the world seem to be falling into place. The first Super Nintendo World park is on the cusp of opening at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, and there are plans to open further Super Nintendo Worlds at Universal parks in Hollywood, Singapore, and Orlando. Unfortunately, it seems now that the opening of Super Nintendo World Orlando has been hit with a significant delay.

According to IGN, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Universal Studios Orlando is now targeting an early 2025 opening for Super Nintendo World. That’s about a two year delay, so while Super Nintendo World Orlando was already a long way off, that timeline just got significantly longer. This information apparently comes from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a statement to the Sentinel.

As with many delays we’ve seen over the past year or so, this one appears to be down to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal halted work on the project last year because of the economic uncertainty that came along with the pandemic and its various lockdowns. IGN, however, reports that construction has now resumed on the project, which is probably why we’re hearing an expected opening window from Mayor Demings.

Of course, with opening reportedly slated for four years from now, it sounds like construction on Super Nintendo World Orlando is just getting constructed. IGN points out that we don’t know anything about Super Nintendo World Orlando’s design at this point, though it does stand to reason that it’ll look at least somewhat similar to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, which has even been the topic of its own Nintendo Direct.

So, those of us here in the United States are going to have a wait ahead of us before we get to see a Super Nintendo World of our own. We’ll let you know when more is announced, so stay tuned.