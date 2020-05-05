Steve Carell’s Space Force trailer tips Netflix release date

This morning the first major trailer for the show Space Force was revealed with Steve Carell as the star. This show will focus on a fictional iteration of the real deal, the Space Force, the space-centric “force” of the military decidedly announced by President Donald Trump. The trailer suggests that this television show will start streaming on Netflix this month.

Below you’ll see the first major Tweet on the subject. This Tweet says it all – the fact that the show exists, the fact that the show will apparently launch on May 29th, the fact that Steve Carell is in the show. Everything you never knew you needed to know about Space Force, the Netflix show, is here, at last.

Wait, who's in charge of what now? Steve Carell, welcome to Space Force. May 29th. pic.twitter.com/XVNivZ3Uay — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 5, 2020

Next we’ve got the 2:43 trailer for the show. This trailer shows multiple major stars that’ll be in the show, as well as the basic setup. Carell will play General Mark Naird, formerly number 2 with the Air Force. He’ll be in command of Space Force!

The Space Force show will focus on the absurdity of the notion that a Space Force needs to exist. It’ll show how the military already had coverage of the components that were essentially re-named Space Force. It’ll basically be a combination of 30 Rock, The Office, Parks & Rec, and … Wes Anderson movies? Something like that. It’ll have more major movie stars than you’ll know what to do with – enough major stars to choke a mule!

May 29, 2020, will be the launch date for Space Force on Netflix. At that time, at least one episode of the show will be released. While Netflix has previously released entire series at once for top-notch binge watching, recent success with releasing one single episode per week (shown by Disney+ multiple times over) might’ve affected now Netflix decides to release. We’ll just see about that.