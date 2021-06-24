Steam Summer Sale in effect: Points Shop Too

It’s time again for a wide range of games to appear on Steam with prices slightly lower than usual. The Steam Summer Sale is one of several such events hosted by the game store in which gamers have the opportunity to spend massive amounts of cash on games they might never actually end up playing. It’s also a decent place to look if you’re hoping to find a game you’ve been waiting to buy for some months, but haven’t been able to pull the trigger on because of its original, still-at-launch pricing.

The top of the collection this week hits on major titles like Battlefield V, which has a considerable chop in price, from $50 to around $12.50. You’ll find Halo: The Master Chief Collection available for half its original price, at around $20 instead of $40. You’ll also find majorly popular games with TINY discounts, like Valheim, which might as well be full priced at $20 – but it has a 10% cut down to $18 anyway.

If you’re looking for points of interest, drop in on State of Decay 2 for around $20 instead of $30, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, for a price of $30 instead of $60. I’d recommend you see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now for around $16 instead of $40, and Mortal Kombat 11 for $15 instead of $50.

If you’ve never played any Metal Gear Solid game, now’s the time to dive in. Phantom Pain can be had for $5 instead of $20, Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes can be had for $2 instead of $20 (that’s a 90% discount). Similarly massive discounts appear in the Half-Life franchise, where you can get Black Mesa for $8 instead of $20, and Half Life 2 for $2 instead of $10.

Far Cry 5 will cost you around $9 instead of its original $60, and the game INSIDE will cost you $5 instead of $20 USD. This is all over at the Steam Store right about now. Beware: you’re going to feel compelled to buy everything – make sure you remember how much free time you ACTUALLY have in life before you pull any triggers.

There’s a Points Shop update right this minute, too. It’s a good place to start if you play a whole lot of Steam-based games and want to figure out how to keep buying things after you’ve completely run out of money in the real world.