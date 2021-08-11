Start11 restores old Windows Start menu

There’s an app out in beta now that allows the user to restore an older-style Start menu to Windows. This app is called Start11, and it’s just the newest in a line of similar apps that’ve been working for Windows users for the past several generations of the operating system. With Start11, the creators at Stardock change the newest iteration of the Start menu in Windows 11 into something simpler.

With this software, users will be able to return the Start menu to the left side of Windows 11 home screen. Users will find a “Dark Mode” along with a variety of styles and themes. This includes textures, transparency, and other customizations. Users will begin with a choice between Windows 7 Style Start menu or a “Modern style” Start menu, with themes and other visual settings from that point forward.

The latest Start11 Beta works with Windows 10 and 11 and delivers quick access to search on the user’s desktop. In the near future, Start11 is expected to add faster search, more detailed search results, and more functionality to the search box like the ability to solve simple math problems. More style options will be delivered, as well as “improved configurability of Windows 7 / Modern modes.”

There’s a Beta of the Start11 experience out right this minute. Users of earlier versions of the software – Start8 or Start10 – can download this new version for a “discounted upgrade price.” The standard price for Start11 is $4.99. That includes language support for English, Arabic, Czech, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish, and “30 days of support.”

The people at Stardock also have a plan for “Start11 for Business.” Stardock is expected to launch Start11 for Business with 2 years of support, single key activation, group policy support, and volume discounts.