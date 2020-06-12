Star Wars: Squadrons confirmed after leak: full reveal details

It looks like a new Star Wars game is on the way, and this time around, we’ll get to hop in the cockpit of various Star Wars fighters and do battle in space. The game leaked on the Microsoft store earlier this morning, and after that cat was let out of the bag, EA confirmed the title by scheduling a trailer premiere on YouTube for Monday, June 15th.

You might think that details are light ahead of this trailer’s premiere, but on the contrary, VentureBeat has published a few morsels of information after speaking with “sources familiar with the game’s production.” As the name suggests, Star Wars: Squadrons will be a game about space combat between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, with players dogfighting in some Star Wars‘ iconic spaceships.

It sounds like the game will primarily be a team-based multiplayer affair, but those who enjoy single player campaigns will find one in Squadrons as well. The game will reportedly launch on PC and consoles this fall, but VentureBeat warns that Squadrons was made as a “direct result of EA wanting to release a Star Wars game relatively quickly,” which suggests that it may not be a particularly deep title.

It’s possible that Electronic Arts was planning to reveal this game during its EA Play Live event next week. Now that this leak has revealed the game early, Electronic Arts has scheduled a trailer reveal for Monday, June 15 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT, which you’ll be able to watch in the video embedded above. There’s no telling what we’ll see during that reveal, but hopefully we’ll get to see some gameplay to get an idea of what to expect.

Electronic Arts is currently riding high in regards to Star Wars. After the disastrous launch of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, EA had a hit on his hands with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We’ll see if Star Wars: Squadrons can continue that success for EA and the Star Wars license soon, so stay tuned.