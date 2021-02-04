Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi show details revealed in release notes

A production list for Star Wars: Kenobi was revealed with a few details about the Disney+ show we did not know before. This is Star Wars: Kenobi, or Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show that’ll be released on the Disney+ streaming platform in its entirety. We’ve got a very lovely synopsis / Project Summary, too.

This show was described by the official production list courtesy of ProductionList dot com as follows: “Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy.”

An orphaned infant boy – that’s Luke Skywalker. It’s more difficult to imagine a production of a show called Kenobi WITHOUT Luke Skywalker than it is to assume said show has a new actor portraying Luke Skywalker as a child.

This project’s notes include a set of cast and crew as follows: Deborah Chow as director. Jason D. McGatlin as Producer, Kathleen Kennedy as Producer, Tracey Seaward and John Swartz as Producer. This production also has Kate Hazell listed as official Line Producer, and it includes ONE cast member: Ewan McGregor.

We know Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. We’re also 99% certain that Hayden Christensen will play the part of Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader. Barring some wacky set of circumstances, Christensen is attached to the movie, too.

The production list was last updated on January 25, 2021. At that time, it was diven a first shoot date of March 1, 2021. It’ll be filmed in Boston, England, as well as London, England. We’ll likely see additional shoot locations before we’re done here – but that’s where it’ll start.

Given the shoot start date, cross-referenced with the shoot start date for The Mandalorian Season 3 and what we know about the premiere date for The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s safe to assume that Kenobi won’t premiere until at least 2022. That’s the safest bet one can make about this show – cross your fingers it’s earlier rather than later in the year!