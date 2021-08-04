Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser prices revealed: Here’s what you get

Starting prices for the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience with Disney have been revealed, and they are… substantial. The first “Voyage Departure” dates have been revealed, as well, starting on August 20, 2022, through September 17, 2022. It’s likely Disney is only booking this first set of weeks first before moving on to make sure they have their Porgs in a row for a more expanded set of launch dates.

Pricing for the Disney World Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel and experience start at $1,209 per guest per night if it’s a party of just 2 guests. That’ll end up being a “voyage total” of $4,809 USD. That is the least expensive total price for one voyage with the Starcruiser.

If you’re going with 3 guests per cabin, including 2 adults and 1 child, you’ll pay $889 per guest per night, for a voyage total of $5299 USD. If you’re up to 4 guests per cabin, 3 adults and 1 child, you’ll pay $749 per guest per night, for a total of $5999 USD.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience package contents:

• 2-night experience

• Entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for 1 day (on day 2 of your experience)

• 2x breakfast per Guest

• 2x lunch per Guest

• 2x dinner meals per Guest (with gratuity included for dinners)

• 1x quick-service meal consisting of 1 entrée and one beverage, or for guests ages 3-9, 1 combo meal from the children’s menu offerings (to be used in the theme park only)

• Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment

• Valet parking

• Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand (MagicBand)

Above and below you’ll also see an example itinerary as provided by Disney. Some of the experience is set in stone, some is based on your choices during your stay.

Stick around as we learn more about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney as we approach launch in approximately a year from now. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on what this experience will consist of, and how you can get involved.