Star Wars Podracing released for Nintendo Switch, and it looks decent!

Today we’re taking a peek at Star Wars Episode 1: Racer for Nintendo Switch and we’re seeing what’s very much a re-vamped game. Where before now we’d expected the same treatment as some previously released “re-releases” of games for Nintendo Switch, now we’re to understand that some actual graphics work was done here. This isn’t the same Star Wars Episode 1: Racer we remember from the N64. This actually looks pretty decent!

Since the release of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, fans have been polarized. Some Star Wars fans loved it, some absolutely hated it. One element in the movie that seemed to have been nearly universally loved – at least by everyone to whom I’ve ever spoken about the matter – is the Podracing sequence.

Who wouldn’t love seeing a variety of alien species racing tiny carts attached to MASSIVE engines around a track on the desert planet of Tatooine? Who wouldn’t want to see Tusken Raiders attempt to destroy those racers as they rolled around the bends? Who would dare suggest that the sounds and feelings produced during this exceedingly loud and exciting section of the movie weren’t the best time they had through the entirety of the film?

Except the lightsaber fight at the end… but that’s neither here nor there. Now, we’ve got the best part of the entirety of the prequel Star Wars movies, here, as a racing game. Now, it looks better than it did when it was first released for N64. Now, it’s out for Nintendo Switch.

“Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.” This game was released this morning for Nintendo Switch for approximately $18.89 USD. This game was revamped by the same crew that brought back the game Star Wars: Jedi Academy – which was also pretty OK for what it’s worth!